Nigerian female stars may not boast of the same numbers as their male counterparts when it comes to online following but they are not doing badly

The likes of Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade have more than 10 million fans on the photo-sharing app, Instagram

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some female stars in the music industry and their follower count on the platform

Some days ago, Legit.ng published an updated 2022 list of top Nigerian male stars and their follower count on Instagram, but it is now time to see how the ladies are faring.

Recall that 30BG crooner, Davido, topped the list with 24.5 million followers while he was followed by colleague Wizkid (14.8m) and ace music producer, Don Jazzy ranked third on the list.

Female music stars with highest IG followers. Photo: @yemialade/@symplysimi/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Although no Nigerian female musician has managed to pass the 20 million milestone on Instagram, top stars like Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Simi are getting close. Check out their follower ranking below:

1. Yemi Alade - 16.9 followers

The songstress takes the first spot on this list and a visit to her Instagram page immediately shows why.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Yemi's feed is a cocktail of work, personal life and some extra black girl energy that draws visitors in.

The Johnny crooner equally keeps her fans updated with dance videos and clips from her tours around the world.

2. Tiwa Savage - 15.2 million followers

Following closely on the second spot is self-styled African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage who has a total of 15.2 million followers on her page.

Just like Yemi Alade who keeps the balance between personal and work life, Tiwa keeps her audience engaged in the same way.

However, there's also a moderate dose of Tiwa's moments with her only son, Jamil Balogun.

3. Simi - 10.7 million followers

The Joromi hitmaker is close to hitting 11 million followers but at the moment she has a total of 10.7 million fans on the platform.

Simi who is married to colleague and singer, Adekunle Gold, gives her fans a steady dose of personal and work life.

Interestingly, fans also get to enjoy loved-up content from her and her husband.

4. Teni - 4.7 million followers

Billionaire crooner Teniola Apata aka Teni takes the fourth spot on this list with a total of 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

There's no denying that Teni's random freestyle videos have a way of keeping visitors glued to her Instagram page.

Even when she's promoting a new video, song or sharing videos from her shows, Teni has a way of infusing humour. Her fans are here for this and more!

5. Tems - 2.3 million followers

Recently awarded BET Best International Act of 2022, Tems, is on her way to racking up millions of followers on social media.

Tems currently has a total of 2.3 million followers on Instagram and this is a number set to skyrocket now that she's gaining ground on the global scene.

6. Ayra Starr - 1.9 million followers

20-year-old Mavin Records artiste, Ayra Starr, commands an impressive 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Like senior colleague Tiwa Savage, the young music star plays around with tonnes of photo content showing off her beautiful body.

Starr also makes an effort to draw fans into her world as she takes her artistry to different parts of the world.

7. Waje - 1.5 million followers

The singer holds the seventh spot on this list and the music star is gradually climbing up to 2 million followers on Instagram.

At the moment, Waje has a total of 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

The Omniknowest hitmaker doesn't share more than necessary but there's always enough to keep visitors glued to her page.

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Legit.ng previously reported that Tems caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

Source: Legit.ng