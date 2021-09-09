Nigerian singer, Tems, recently opened up on her experience with Drake whom she had hosted at her home

In a recent Question & Answer session with her fans on social media, she talked about cooking for the Canadian rapper

Several Nigerians online have reacted following the post by the singer who was featured on Drake's new album

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, recently caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

The musicians recently eating together.

Source: Instagram

Tems shares experience with Drake

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

In her words:

"I cooked chicken stew and rice for them, the pepper choke them small, but they loved it."

Reactions

Check out some hilarious comments below:

papiiitino:

"You go give Toronto boy Yoruba woman stew. You wan kíll am? "

sauceprince1:

"Lol. Such a talented and funny LADY."

evelyn____xx:

" if it’s for broke boy they will call it slavery but for someone with money, we just laugh and awwwwwnnn."

ouchcleo:

"Baby girl made Yoruba stew for drake. Na toilet get them las las "

officialkorrekt:

"Oshey korrekt babe."

yjasz_:

"And you didn’t add love portion??…coz ehn‍"

Nigerians react to Tems featuring on Drake's album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to rapper Drake featuring singer Tems on his new album.

She had earlier shared a post that confirmed that she is indeed on Canadian rapper, Drake's latest body of work, Certified Lover Boy.

Tems wrote: "Mans said Nigerians must see TEMS in large font!! CLB on tha wayyy @champagnepapi''

Certified gold

Wizkid's single with Tems, Essence off his Made in Lagos album, is unarguable the song of the year both home and abroad.

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped on the remix of the song and it has broken records and garnered wide acceptance in the international music community.

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock recently took to social media with the announcement that Essence has now been certified gold in the United States.

