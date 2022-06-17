Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has been known to contribute greatly to the success of some of the country’s top music stars

Legit NG has now organised a poll for its readers to decide on which of Don Jazzy’s signees at any point is the most talented

Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Rema and Reekado Banks were the artistes in consideration as fans voted

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has no doubt signed a great number of talented musicians under his record label.

The entertainment boss did this under his Mo Hits Records as well as Mavin Records and it has led to a debate on social media.

The music producer appears to have a great eye for talent seeing as a number of his artistes have done or are still doing very well for themselves.

Don Jazzy's most talented Mohits or Mavin signee. Photos: @donjazzy, @heisrema @tiwasavage, @wandecoal.

Legit NG organised a poll for its readers on Twitter to decide on which of Don Jazzy’s signees is the most talented.

Four of his signees were under consideration and they are Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Rema and Reekado Banks.

Interestingly, all of these music stars are award winners and doing well for themselves but fans still had a thing to say about who is most talented as they participated in the poll.

Wande Coal tops poll

Reekado Banks came in with the lowest votes on the poll as only 6.5% of participants rated him as the most talented. Rema came in second lowest with 16% of the votes.

Wande Coal and Tiwa Savage however topped the poll as they had most of the votes. Gentility crooner Wande Coal however came in first place with 43.3% votes and Tiwa came second with 34.2% votes.

See the poll below:

