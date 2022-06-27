With every new song, new video and new award show, Nigerian music stars continue to grow their fan base on social media

Artistes like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy to mention a few rank high as some of the most followed male artistes in the music industry

Legit.ng has compiled an updated 2022 list of these superstars and their follower count on the photo-sharing app, Instagram

A lot of fans rarely get the opportunity to meet their favourite celebrities one-on-one and this is why social media plays an important role in bridging the gap.

Celebrities equally have the understanding that they may never get to meet their staunch supporters and this is why they take fans into their world via social media.

Instagram followers: Davido, Wizkid and Bunra Boy top list. Photo: @wizkidnews/@davido/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Photo and video sharing platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat make it possible for fans to get behind-the-scenes experiences and never-seen-before images and generally just have an idea of what their favourite celebrities are up to.

Interestingly, this need to stay updated accounts for the huge following some of these superstars have on social media.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top Nigerian male music stars who boast of millions of followers on Instagram

1. Davido, 24.4 million followers

Fans of the music star who are popularly known as 30 BG have occasionally come after their favourite singer for oversharing on social media.

However, there's no denying that Davido's love for bringing people into his world accounts for his massive following on the platform.

Davido currently has the highest number of IG followers at 24.4 million.

2. Wizkid, 14.8 million followers

Following the 30BG hitmaker, singer Wizkid has a whopping 14.8 million followers on Instagram.

This is no doubt a surprising figure as fans and supporters have occasionally complained about Wizkid keeping a low profile online.

Unlike Davido, the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner's Instastory doesn't ever exceed 3-5 slides.

3. Don Jazzy, 13.7 million followers

The Mavin boss took an impressive twist on his Instagram account that continues to draw many to his page and currently places him at 13.7 million followers.

Don Jazzy took the decision to use the page for good, and this was a move that saw him sharing his platform with young creatives in the industry.

A plethora of dance videos and skits wash over Don Jazzy's page and one would almost be unsure if it's a page owned by a top music mogul in the industry.

4. Burna Boy, 10.6 million followers

The Grammy-winning singer snags the fourth spot on this list with an impressive 10.6 million Instagram fans.

A visit to Burn Boy's page is sure to keep one entertained as videos and pictures from his concerts are always uploaded.

The Twice as Tall singer makes it all about the business and keeps things moving.

5. Peter Psquare, 11.9 followers

The PSquare music star is well on his way to hitting 12 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

At the moment, Peter Okoye or Mr P as some fans call him currently has 11.9 followers.

His IG page is a mixture of work and personal life.

6. Olamide, 9.5 million followers

Just like Wizkid who enjoys keeping a low social media profile, the YNBL music star also keeps things clean and simple on Instagram.

Olamide currently has 9.5 million followers on Instagram and will most like hit the 10 million milestone before the year runs out.

7. Adekunle Gold, 8.6 million followers

Following Olamide closely at 8.6 million followers is former YBNL artiste, Adekunle Gold.

The singer's Instagram page can almost be likened to a magazine cover, and this is thanks to high-fashion photos.

Whatever the case, the High crooner is slowly building his way to 9 million followers on the platform.

8. Paul Okoye, 8.2 million followers

Singer Paul Okoye aka King Rudy follows a similar content strategy on Instagram with his twin brother, Peter.

A visit to the page greets one with a cocktail of personal life, work and promotional content.

He takes the 8th spot on this list with 8.2 million followers.

9. 2baba - 7.5 million followers

Legendary musician 2baba Idibia ranks high among entertainers who started before the advent of social media.

The singer's Instagram page is a mix of personal life and work, and there's always something for his fans to gloss over.

2baba has 7.5 million followers on Instagram at the moment.

10. Dbanj - 4.3 million followers

There's never a dull moment with the Kokomaster and this is exactly the case with Dbanj on Instagram.

The entertainer takes his fans and followers on a ride that gives them clear views into his personal and work life.

At the moment, Dbanj has a total of 4.3 million followers on Instagram

