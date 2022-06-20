The BBNaija reality show has no doubt helped a lot of young Nigerians to attain a level of fame they might not have been able to imagine

Some of these BBNaija stars have been able to attain a large fan base and a huge following on their social media pages

Legit NG has now gathered a list on some of the most followed BBNaija celebrities on Instagram

1. CeeCee Nwadiora with 3 million followers:

This BBNaija star was in the Double Wahala season of the show and she no doubt caused a lot of ‘wahala’ that got fans talking and also earned her a lot of fans. CeeCee was one BBNaija star whose fans were ready to go above and beyond for on social media. However, after the show, CeeCee seems to keep a low profile on social media but that has not stopped her fans from growing.

2. Nengi Hampson with 3.1 followers:

Nengi is one BBNaija star who made a lot of headlines during the Lockdown season of the show. From her looks to her relationships in the house, she was definitely a headliner. After the show, Nengi has also continued to remain relevant on social media as she ventures into other aspects of the entertainment industry.

3. Alex Asogwa with 3.2 million followers:

Alex was one BBNaija star who stuck in the memories of fans during the Double Wahala set for her relationship with co-star Tobi, her funky hairstyles as well as her dance moves during their Saturday Night parties. After the show, she has remained relevant on the social media space and fans love her for it.

4. Bisola Aiyeola with 3.2 million followers:

Bisola starred in the See Gobe edition of BBNaija and she proved to be a very talented and versatile housemate. The show star is also an actress and a great singer. She has been able to grow her brand to become more than being a BBNaija star.

5. Tacha Akide with 3.3 million followers:

Tacha is one BBNaija star fans cannot forget even if their try to. This reality star caused major buzz on the BBNaija show like never before. Tacha was already a social media star before venturing on the show and fans expected a lot from her. Her confidence and controversial utterances earned her the love of her loyalists who even made sure she trended on Twitter for over a year after she was disqualified from BBNaija. After BBN, Tacha has shown that there is much more to her and has even earned the love of her former haters.

6. Erica Nlewedim with 3.4 million followers:

Erica’s time on the Lockdown edition of BBNaija was marked with a lot of drama that led to hot debates on social media over her friendship with Laycon that later turned sour. Erica is also an actress and she has continued to remain relevant on the social space.

7. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with 3.5 million followers:

The BBNaija show host, Ebuka, was also a housemate on the first edition of the show many years ago. He has now grown to become one of the top media personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Ebuka is known for being a lawyer, a great presenter and a fashionista. When he is not asking hot questions on his shows, he is busy serving looks.

8. Laycon with 3.5 million views:

Laycon’s story is a classic grass to grace one after he joined BBNaija. The young lad caused a buzz online after he was taunted over his outfit during his first day on the BBN stage. However, with time, fans got to realise he is an intelligent young man as well as a skilled rapper. Laycon went ahead to win the BBN show and his followers count on Instagram grew into millions in days.

9. Mercy Eke with 3.8 million followers:

Mercy Eke aka The Queen of Highlights was one of the memorable housemates on the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition. This young lady went on to win the show and was the first female to do so. Mercy has remained loved by fans even though she is sometimes in controversial situations.

