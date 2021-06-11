Top Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, is one woman who is synonymous with the word, 'extra'.

If she isn't leaving jaws hanging with her creations, she is stepping on toes with her controversial fashion statements.

Only a few months ago, she had social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted some interesting photos to mark her 39th birthday.

The stylish and her man have left social media stunned with their pre-wedding photos. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

She shared some photos of herself in her eccentric outfit, holding two men - barechested and in chains - by their leashes.

Well, if you think that was buzz-worthy, hold on to your seats, it gets interesting from her.

Back to the medieval

The celebrity stylist who has been sharing teasers ahead of her wedding with her fiance and business partner, Segun Wealth, dropped the mother of all creative pre-wedding photos.

The wedding which is themed 'The Artist and His Muse' was beautifully represented in their Gothic-themed pre-wedding photos.

In one of the photos, the couple is seen in an almost-kissing position as they stand behind two horses.

In another photo, Toyin's regal dress is more pronounced.

The Victorian-inspired black and red dress with bell sleeves sit pretty on her body and she leans in towards her man, Segun, who is on his knees in an all-black caped outfit, and a sword in his holster.

Sharing this photo, she wrote:

"Excuse me Sir, I heard you are a Beast Pls can you devour me So he did and we became BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#ARTISTANDTHEMUSE "

Still incorporating the medieval theme, here Toyin and Segun who have on golden crowns each, are pictured sitting, dressed in black outfits. That of Toyin has a pop of yellow underneath.

Source: Legit