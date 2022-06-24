Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is one of the most sought after celebrities in the entertainment scene

Wizkid has been in the news not only for his good music but also for the women he has been involved with

The father has been involved with some very hot women and Legit NG will be shining the spotlight on some of them

Much loved Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, with real name Ayodeji Balogun, appears to be the dream man for a lot of ladies.

This might have a lot to do with his top celebrity status, his wealth, style, cool personality and music talent.

Despite having an unassuming personality on social media, the Star Boy has shown that he is a lover of hot and beautiful women.

Wizkid and different women he has dated. Photos: @wizkidayo, @justineskye, @taniaomotayo, @sophierammal

The Made in Lagos star has made the news on different occasions over the years for his relationship life.

He has been known to get involved with some hot ladies and he made headlines for it. Wizkid has also been noticed to cast his net far and wide and has also gotten involved with women from different parts of the world.

Today, Legit.ng will be shining the spotlight on some of the women Wizkid has reportedly had a thing or two with.

1. Justine Skye:

This American singer was on the lips of a lot of Nigerians sometime in 2017 after it was discovered that she was having a thing with Wizkid. The relationship between them was however short lived. Skye was even known to express regret at dating the Nigerian star in a post shared on Twitter.

2. Sophie Rammal:

Wizkid also had a thing with popular actress, Sophie Rammal, when his career was still in its early stages. The actress was also a video vixen in his popular hit track, Holla at Your Boy. It is not clear how their relationship ended but Sophie is now a mother of two with her ex-husband, Wale Alakija. Wizkid is also a baby daddy with three different women.

3. Tania Omotayo:

Wizkid was in a long term relationship with popular Nigerian socialite and Lagos big girl, Tania Omotayo. Their on and off relationship made headlines on countless occasions before their eventual breakup. Tania also recently spoke on her feelings about people referring to her as Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend in a recent interview.

4. Shola Ogudu:

This Nigerian businesswoman is the mother to Wizkid’s first child, Boluwatife. It is said that they met after the singer went to perform at her university in Benin Republic. Their relationship as co-parents has been marked with a lot of scandals in the past but it appears they are now on cool terms.

5. Binta Diallo:

This Guinean beauty is the mother to Wizkid’s second child, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jnr. It is not clear when their relationship started but the socialite called out the singer in the past for not wanting to take responsibility for their son. To further state her claim, she gave their baby boy the singer’s exact names. They now appear to be on better terms and her son was even featured in Wizkid’s music video for Smile.

6. Jada Pollock:

Wizkid’s manager and the mother to his third son, Zion, is the singer’s current girlfriend and appears to be totally smitten by him. She has been known to go on social media to praise him or to gush over their relationship. Their relationship has been relatively drama free except for one time where she shared cryptic posts on her Instagram story. The posts were later taken down and explained away. Jada has also raised speculations about being pregnant with a second child for Wizkid.

Wizkid has been around the world and has obviously seen a lot of girls. Nice one.

