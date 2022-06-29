The estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, Austin Faani has decided to talk about his crashed marriage with the movie star

Austin in a most on Instagram maintained that he has never beat a woman in his life and insisted that the truth of the matter will be revealed someday

He further claimed that he detests violence in any form, social media users have reacted differently to his post

After his actress wife, Chacha Eke announced that she and her husband, Austin Faani have gone their separate ways due to allegations of domestic violence, the man involved has decided to speak up.

Autin took to his Instagram page to address the situation but didn't divulge much information about their split as he maintained his stand.

The father of 4 in the post made it known that he is not a violent person and he has never raised his hands on a woman.

He further insisted that people who are close to the case know the absolute truth about the situation but he is not willing to say much.

He finally promised that the person who started the whole talk twill continue in due course.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Austin Faani's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Austin Faani's post about his marriage crash.

Symplychi_oma:

"There are other forms of abuse ; Emotional , sexual , verbal and many other ... you don’t have to raise your hands sir."

l.tobiloba:

"Shebi una marry secretly so people won’t chop semo. Please leave us alone, no be on top una matter we go waste our small data."

Msbee_starrplus:

"It can be emotional abuse too it is well with you both! Make another baby bump shoot no pop up later in the year just."

Pretty.juddy:

"If y'all can't tell us what the problem is, leave us alone biko. Y'all be putting me in suspense."

Chacha Eke celebrates Hubby on his birthday, says she is happy it is him she is doing life with

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of her family dressed in blue jeans and white tops as she celebrated her husband and director Austin Faani on his birthday.

Chacha also applauded her husband as she said she was happy to have him in her life.

She said:

"God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani. Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving. You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13years of friendship, you’ve taught me resilience. In our 9years of marriage, you’ve taught me essence."

