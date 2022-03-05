Nollywood’s Mercy Aigbe has been called out by the first wife of her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, on social media

The woman in a three-page note on Instagram equally lashed out at Adeoti while making it clear that she never agreed to entertain a second wife

She also accused Mercy of being the root cause of her bad marriage, adding that it is only the beginning of the end for the actress

More controversies continue to trail Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s new marital journey with her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Hours after the new couple granted an interview where they talked about their union, Adeoti’s first wife, Olufunson, took to social media with a post setting the record straight.

Mercy Aigbe called out by first wife of her new husband. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The woman started off by making it clear that she never agreed to Adekaz introducing a second wife into their union.

Olufunso warned Adeoti to desist from painting her and the kids in a degrading manner on social media.

Olufunso blasts Mercy Aigbe

In a different portion of the post, Adekaz's wife called out Mercy and mentioned how they were friends even though the actress refuses to acknowledge it.

She accused Mercy of sleeping around with her husband as far back as when her son was only a few months old.

In her words:

"I introduced you to Kazim as my friend. I called and personally invited you and yur ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband."

See the full post below:

Mercy knew Adekaz through his wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, finally disclosed how the actress' new man, Adekaz came into the picture.

In an interview with Global Excellence Magazine, Gentry maintained that the actress started a secret affair with Adekaz which eventually led to their divorce.

Gentry cleared the air over his relationship with Adekaz as he revealed that he only acted as a big brother to the man, seeing as his wife introduced them.

