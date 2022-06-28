Tonto Dikeh has received accolades and support from fans and colleagues after she revealed that she would be running for the post of the deputy governor of Rivers state

Contoversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has however revealed reasons why Tonto is not fit for such a prestigious position

Olunloyo recounted how Tonto bullied her and even came all the way to Lagos just to beat her up

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has called out actress Tonto Dikeh over her political ambition.

Tonto took many by surprise when she revealed she had been picked to run for the office of the deputy governor of Rivers state.

Rivers state is not for sale or cruise

Olunloyo in a Twitter post revealed that Tonto is not one to lead a state because she doesn't have control of her life or home.

She continued by citing an example of how the actress threatened her and came all the way to Lagos just to beat her up as a lesson for meddling in Kpokpogri's house demolition case.

Olunloyo added that the winner of the election is already clear, and Tonto can never be rebranded into what she is trying to do.

She further said that Rivers state is not for sale or cruise and there are problems plaguing the state despite the work the past governors have put in.

"Tonto aspiring to be the deputy governor of Rivers State in 2023Rivers state is NOT for sale or cruise. Just 60 days ago this woman threatened me as a journalist and came to Lagos to specifically beat me. @LagosPoliceNG warned her to STOP making threats. Definitely cannot lead."

Tonto Dikeh has ruined lives

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo blasted equally controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Olunloyo dedicated posts to explaining how Tonto is not fit to represent the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) as their ambassador.

Olunloyo shared a series of screenshots showing her issues with Tonto in the past few weeks and added that the actress has ruined a lot of young ladies’ lives.

