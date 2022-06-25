Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to congratulate Tonto Dikeh over her political nomination

According to the actor, there are no losses in running for office as it is one of the best things a person can do

Recall some hours ago, the actress revealed her intention to run for office as the deputy governor of Rivers state

Tonto Dikeh's decision to run for one of the highest posts in Rivers state has caused quite a ruckus on social media.

Among those who have shared their thoughts is Nollywood actor/politician, Yul Edochie, and he had nothing but support to show for his colleague.

The actor drummed his support for Dikeh. Credit: Yul Edochie, Tonto Dikeh

In a post shared via his Instagram page, Edochie described running for office as one of the best decisions a person could ever make.

According to him, it will make one understand how Nigeria truly works.

He went further to state:

"There is never a loss in it. It's either you win or you learn and come back stronger. Whatever happens, just know you have kicked off a life-changing journey. Best of luck."

See post below:

Tonto Dikeh shocks many as she drops campaign poster to run for deputy governor of Rivers state

The mum of one shared a campaign poster on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for picking her as his running mate.

Tonto also shared the goals their administration seeks to achieve if they get voted into office and called on people to get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to join their movement.

Fans of the actress have flooded her page with unwavering support and words of admiration as they take on the surprise.

