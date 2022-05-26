Nigerian social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has continued to lambaste actress Tonto Dikeh on social media

In a new development, Olunloyo urged the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) to remove her as an ambassador

According to Olunloyo, Tonto is a bad role model and she has ruined a lot of lives of young ladies

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has continued to blast equally controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Olunloyo dedicated posts to explaining how Tonto is not fit to represent the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) as their ambassador.

Kemi Olunloyo tells NAPTIP to remove Tonto Dikeh as an ambassador. Photos: @kemiolunloyo, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Olunloyo shared a series of screenshots showing her issues with Tonto in the past few weeks and added that the actress has ruined a lot of young ladies’ lives.

The media personality claimed that many of Tonto’s female fans are weed smokers, substance users who endorse her bad behaviour and blackmail.

She wrote:

"Tonto Dikeh has ruined a lot of lives of young ladies. You should see the attitude and demeanor of her female fans. Many are dru*g users, weed laced Shisha smokers and they endorse her bad behavior, threats and blackmail. I urge @naptipnigeria to REMOVE her as an Ambassador ASAP."

NAPTIP should not have Tonto representing them

In a subsequent post, Olunloyo added that an agency dedicated to educating young ladies on human trafficking should not have Tonto representing them as an ambassador.

She wrote:

“A Nigerian Agency responsible for educating young ladies against human trafficking, sex slavery in other countries should NOT have a bad role model like Tonto representing them. She does these things for money and has no genuine interest in trafficked girls.”

Source: Legit.ng