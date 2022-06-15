Popular gospel singer, Frank Edwards, got his followers laughing when he shared a funny video on his Instagram page

The video featured people trying to force someone to become a king despite the person's resistance

Frank opined that that is what the youths might be planning to do to Peter Obi if he considers stepping down from the 2023 presidential race

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards, shared a video that looked like a movie scene and likened it to Peter Obi's situation among Nigerian youths.

In the video, Mike Ezuruonye was made a king against his wish by some elderly people who forced the title on him and then proceeded to hail him as their Igwe.

Frank Edward speaks on Peter Obi's presidential ambition. Credit: @frankrichboy @peterobi

Source: Instagram

Frank said Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, might suffer the same fate if he ever considers stepping down from running in the election.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Frank Edwards' post

Social media users have reacted differently to the video shared online by the gospel singer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Agbazue_princewill:

"If Igwe no wan go crown, crown go come find Igwe oooo."

Heiress4eva:

"I disagree, he was not coerced into becoming an aspirant, however as “Obidient” youths, we have decided to support him fully."

Excellentqueenta1:

"We have crowned him president by force! He has no choice."

17_morals:

"It’s because we are fed up with the hardship and deceits from the old folks."

Christybrownson:

"We did same thing with Buhari and chase Jonathan out of office, hope we are all feeling it today."

Mr Jollof slams critics, declares support for Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Jollof once again declared his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The comedian backtracked on wrong things he has said about the politician in the past and insisted that he was blind and a baby when he was criticising the politician.

He further urged the people supporting other candidates to focus on them and leave his own Asiwaju alone.

Source: Legit.ng