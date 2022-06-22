Nigerian music lovers have seen a couple of fantastic bodies of work in the last few months of the year 2022 and their favourites are not slowing down

Some of the country's favourite stars are not slowing down on their promise to deliver top quality albums for their teeming fans

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the albums fans are eagerly waiting for in the year 2022 and the artists involved

The year 2022 promises to be another year of fine music albums as some of Nigerians superstars have announced their intentions to drop their body of works.

Despite already having some big albums in the year, fans are still anticipating some of the top acts to drop the albums they promised to drop in the year 2022.

Albums to be released in 2022. Credit: @burnaboygram @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the big music albums fans are eagerly expecting their releases.

1 Burna Boy - Love Damini

Grammy-award winner, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has announced his decision to release his 8th body of work titled Love Damini.

The pre-order link of the album is already out as fans look forward to what the African Giant will be dishing out on the album.

Love Damini promises to be another Burna Boy's hit and a potential Grammy-award-winning album.

2. Wizkid - More Love Less Ego

Another Nigerian Grammy-award winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid will be dropping his 7th body of work titled More Love Less Ego.

The album is expected to be released in August as Wizkid has been hinting his fans about what they should expect from his new album that is expected to gain more acceptance on the international scene.

From the title of the album, fans are already expecting to see Wizkid in another light.

3. Omah Lay - Boy Alone

Singer, Omah Lay is getting ready to release his third body of work, titled Boy Alone.

Boy Alone album promises to be another big project from the stable of the Godly singer, and his fans are looking forward to the project.

Omah album is expected to be another massive hit.

4. Kizz Daniel and Davido

Kizz Daniel and Davido hinted about releasing a joint album but the duo did not mention when they will be dropping the project.

Davido bragged that they will sell millions of copies in their first week of release and Kizz agreed to get to work with the DMW boss.

The announcement of their joint album got their fans really excited as they look forward to more details from the two stars.

Are fans going to see another Grammy-winning album from a Nigerian artiste? It is definitely a waiting game.

Nigerian stars who have dropped successful joint albums

The idea of music stars coming together to release songs is common everywhere in the world but coming together to drop projects is not.

It requires a lot of hard work to come up with a music project, so artists mostly work solely with their producers and other crew memebers to drop a solo album.

Some music stars like Olamide and Phyno, Falz and Simi, Chidinma and Flavour have blessed their fans with successful joint projects.

