Nigerian music superstar is excited about his upcoming body of work, Love Damini, and he is whetting his fans' appetite ahead of the release date

Burna revealed the time of the day that he was born and chose it as the appropriate time to be dropping teasers for the fans

He also hinted that the teasers will be on a daily basis till the release date. Nigerians have trooped to his comment section with hilarious responses

Burna Boy is excitedly counting down to the release day of his eagerly anticipated Love Damini album.

The Grammy-award-winner revealed that he was born at midnight; hence he will be giving his fans a special teaser every midnight till the release day.

Burna Boy to drop teasers about Love Damini album. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He made the announcement via his Twitter handle that:

"Apparently I was born just after midnight, so I’m gonna be dropping teasers every day till release at midnight #LOVEDAMINI"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's tweet

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Burna Boy's tweet with hilarious remarks about his declaration. Most of them expressed their joy as they anticipate the Love Damini album.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

ShottiGunz:

Mi lordy, tease us small violence make everywhere good as well

UcheSfresh:

"Burna Boy's positive mindset ulockes any closed door,his mind is fashioned 4 greatness & going on a competition with him, is like one trying to catch-up with d world's fastest fighter jet-Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25 Foxbat."

Real_updown:

"We’re here for it, my idol, Odogwu himself, Love Damini go loud."

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton makes 60% of earnings from Last Last song

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got fans talking on social media after he shared interesting details about his song Last Last.

During an interview, the music star spoke about sampling American singer Toni Braxton's song for Last Last.

Burna also added that she is making 60% of the earnings from the song, and it got fans talking on social media with hilarious reactions.

Source: Legit.ng