The idea of music stars coming together to release songs is common everywhere in the world but coming together to drop projects is not

It requires a lot of hard work to come up with a music project so, artists mostly work solely with their producers and other crew members to drop a solo album

Some music stars have formed strong alliances that made them drop good and quality albums together, Legit.ng takes a look at Nigerian stars who have blessed the fans with joint projects

Listening to two stars collaborate on a joint project always give the fans a great jor as they will have options of in sounds and vibes.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at 5 of Nigeria's successful joint albums in the last 10 years and who worked with who to make them big projects.

1. Flavour and Chidinma - 40 years everlasting

Male and female singers, Flavout and Chidinma combined to drop and Extended Play (EP) and it came out to be a lovely prject.

The EP contained four tracks with an acoustic version of track 1 making it 5 tracks.

2. M I Abaga and AQ - Live Report

Nigerian rapper M I Abaga and AQ released a short-noticed joint project titled Live Report.

The EP is a core rap project with MI earlier releasing an EP tagged Judah and AQ blessed his fans with an album titled God's Engineering who got rave reviews from critics.

The Live Report EP houses 6 tracks and its production credits were claimed by Beats by Jayy. The entire tracks were mixed and mastered by Jude Abaga.

3. Simi and Falz - Chemistry

Simi and Falz formed a formidable partnership with their EP titled Chemistry.

They dropped the collaborative body of work that housed 7 tracks. The album was released through Bahd Guys Records and X3M Music.

The song Chemistry is on the 5th track and it got rave reviews because of Simi and Falz's top-notch vocal performances.

4. Femi and Made Kuti - Legacy +

Father and son, Femi and Made Kuti collaborate together to drop a double album titled Lagacy+ to further promote the afrobeat legacy in 2021.

The album is made up of Femi's Stop the Hate and Made's Foe(e)ward.

5. Olamide and Phyno - 2Kings

Rap stars and best of friends, Olamide and Phyno joined hands to release a joint album in in 2015 titled 2Kings.

The indigenous rappers have achieved groung breaking feats in the rap industry and they decided to come together for a mega project.

The duo have earlier released hit tracks like Ghost Mode, Local Rappers and Dope Money before the album and they got other collaborations on the project.

Davido brags ahead of joint album with Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Kizz Daniel got their fans salivating after they hinted about releasing a joint project.

The singers made a shoutout to each other and informed their fans of what is coming in form of a music project.

Davido bragged that the new album which is on its way will sell one million copies in the first week.

