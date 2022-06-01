Wizkid has left fans anticipating the release of his next album titled More Love Less Ego, which he said would be released on August 5

The music star also revealed the likes of Ayra Starr, Naira Marley, Skepta, among others, were featured on the album

Wizkid also shared a teaser from one of the songs on the new album to the excitement of fans and followers

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, is set to take 2022 by storm as he announced his next album dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE), which will be released on August 5.

The Nigerian music star took to his Instastory to share the update as he revealed that Naira Marley, TY DOlla $ign, BNXN fka Buju, Flame, and Skepta, were featured on the album.

Fans elated as Wizkid announces 5th album release date.

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Snapshot of Wizkid's post.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid also shared a teaser of a single off his next album to the excitement of his fans.

See the video below:

Wizkid made headlines in 2020 after he dropped his fourth studio album, Made in Lagos (MIL), featuring Damian Marley, Tems, Ella Mai, Terri, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Burna Boy, Skepta, and H.E.R.

Mixed reactions as Wizkid shares teaser from new song

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media to react to the teaser.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

itz_pakerzytunes:

"E fit still no Dey the album make una no too happy ."

brown_sugarbaeby:

"Big wiz back tell your fav to be afraid o bcus machala song no dey use 1 day for charts na like 6months to 1 year o."

nerd__gram:

"No choir needed."

gentlelion_14:

"Same lyrics. She tell me, baby tell me, Ikebe. Bla bla bla change to something better haba"

mr_phidex:

"If baby no dey the lyrics I go submit myself sef to EFFC to arrest me."

Wizkid confirms completion of 5th album

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, prepped his fans and followers up for his 5th album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid took to his Instastory to reveal the completion of his album, adding that he wrote the songs on the new album with a lot of love.

Wizkid wrote:

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE.”

Source: Legit.ng