Nigerian music stars, Davido and Kizz Daniel got their fans salivating after they hinted about releasing a joint project

The singers made a shoutout to each other and informed their fans of what is coming in form of a musical project

Davido bragged that the new project which is on its way will sell one million copies in the first week

Singers Davido and Kizz Daniel got social media buzzing when they announced that they will be releasing an Extended Play (EP).

The singers took to their official Twitter handles to call on each other and announced their readiness to drop the EP.

Kizz Daniel and Davido to drop joint EP. @kizzdaniel @davido

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel dropped a comment:

"We have an EP COMING BRA ‼️ @davido where you at?"

Davido brags about new project

Davido in response to the Buga crooner bragged that the new project will sell a million copies in its first week as he urged the fans to anticipate.

"Who’s ready !!!!!! ??? OBO X KIZZ EP? We sellin a million first week!"

Nigerians anticipate Davido and Kizz Daniel's EP

Social media users across the country have expressed their readiness to see a Davido and Kizz Daniel's joint project, and most of them are excited about it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jviizzy:

"I never hear this EO but I don know say na fire jams Davido and king of fire Kizz Daniel can’t wait to listen to these hot jams."

ShaydeeBee1:

"Drop the ep Abeg make we dey stream am before the album."

Alashela:

"Things we love to see, this album must contain serious jams, two of my favourites."

Kunmioni:

"Album of the year about to drop mid-year, Kizz and David will kill it."

Kizz Daniel gushes as Davido visits his studio

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido visited Kizz Daniel at his studio and the meeting seemed to please him seeing his colleague brought a thoughtful gift.

In a video sighted online, Kizz Daniel was heard saying Davido visited him with a carton of what he loves, and he was teased about it.

The video got fans talking with most people looking forward to a collaboration between the two singers.

