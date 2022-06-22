Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is once again in the news for negative reasons as a hair vendor exposed him

The vendor, Priceless Hairs, accused the socialite of refusing to return eight braided wigs in his possession that were used for adverts

Priceless Hairs noted that the crossdresser blocked her on social media after she challenged him about his actions

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again caused a buzz online for negative reasons after he was called out for being a debtor.

The socialite was accused by a hair vendor, Priceless Hairs, of owing her money as well as eight braided wigs.

Taking to social media, the vendor challenged Bob and noted that the crossdresser was holding on to money belonging to braiders.

Hair vendor calls out Bobrisky. Photos: @bobrisky222, @pricelesshairs

Source: Instagram

According to her, she dropped a comment on the crossdresser’s page regarding the issue after over a year and he blocked her.

The vendor then went ahead to share a series of screenshots of the conversations she had with Bobrisky regarding the hair.

It was gathered that the socialite had been paid to advertise some hairs and he made a few posts. However, he refused to return the eight braided wigs, thereby holding on to the business owner’s money.

In one message, the vendor told Bobrisky that the hair was worth over N600k and he needed to return it for them to be sold.

See some of Priceless Hairs’ posts below:

Nigerians react as Bobrisky is once again dragged for owing

Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

Hairtools_byoa:

“Na una spoil all these influencers with money.”

Emmanuella.james.31:

“You people are trying o, is like before I buy wig I will ask the vendor the people that have worn it cos I can come and carry curse on my head. I don't even like wig.”

Miss_nwanne:

“Bob is broke and rich at the same time .”

Scentsbyhzz:

“Where una dey see this money sef. 1.7M for wat? How much is una profit?”

Iam_eller:

“Bobrisky is becoming a “pandemic/nuisance” to business owners on social media. Is is so hard for this guy to be genuine and professional? This is bad of him and it’s not funny again. I’m yet to see any brand that works with this guy not have issues with him… Gosh ‍♀️.”

Beckizzy_:

“For this industry una no see fine girls wey go advertise for una ? Na Bob una carry money give? Na wa ooo !!!! Una no dey learn with people mistake.”

Nawa o.

