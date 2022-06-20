Nigerian celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to share clips from his talk of town N400m housewarming party

The socialite shared a video of himself cutting his giant five-tier cake as he gave fans an important advice

Bobrisky told his fans that he will advise them to make money because money answers all things

A number of social media users also praised the crossdresser for his cake being real and not plastic

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has continued to cause a buzz online over his N400 million mansion housewarming party.

The talk of the town event took place on June 19, 2022, and the crossdresser has taken to sharing clips from the party online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Bobriksy posted a video of one of the highlights from his party, the five-tier giant cake.

Bobrisky shows off his real and edible cake at N400m housewarming party, fans say it is not plastic. Photos: @bobrisky222

In the clip, the crossdresser was seen cutting his cake with a big knife and in a classing Bobrisky move, he made sure to display to fans that it was a real cake.

Unlike other giant cakes that have most of the layers made with cartons, Bobrisky made sure to take a knife to cut most of the layers of his giant cake to show that it was real and edible.

The MC at the event was also heard asking guests to bear witness that it was a real cake. He said:

“No be cake?”

To that the crowd responded:

“Na cake.”

Not stopping there, Bob took to his caption to give his fans an important advice on making money.

According to him, money answers all things and people need to make money. In his words:

“One thing I will advice you is just make money. Money answer all.”

See the video below:

Social media users react to video of Bobrisky cutting his giant cake

Carly4sandy:

“Like how you cut everything before gust lover will say is plastic.”

Frankalet:

“Nah real cake ooh I think say nah rober .”

Simplynessa15:

“All cake no plastic .”

Gabiibynature:

“Make una go check una Oba o.”

Fola_liquor_n_variety_store:

“Before dem say na plastic .”

Austeenpayne_:

“I’m about to take ovurrr.”

B.e.a.u.t.i.e.b.y.a.n.y.i.i:

“I need to attend school of fake life Bob which wayyyyyyy..........seee mansion Godddd,if fake life can get you this mansion,who am I not to join you .”

Nice one.

