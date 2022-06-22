Popular relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro , recently claimed to have gone under the knife for liposuction

, The controversial socialite shared snaps of herself at the hospital and claimed they were before and after her surgery

Internet users have reacted to her post with many of them in disbelief while others slammed Okoro for going under the knife after condemning liposuction

Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, has caused a stir on social media over claims that she underwent liposuction surgery.

The mother of two recently took to her Instagram page to claim that she had gone under the knife for liposuction.

Blessing shared a series of videos and photos of herself at the hospital as she continued to sell the story to fans.

Blessing Okoro reportedly does liposuction shortly after condemning it. @offiialblessingceo

The socialite posted clips of herself before the said surgery and videos of herself after. See the posts below:

This is coming shortly after Okoro had advised fans against undergoing liposuction surgery while she showed them how to exercise their bodies to lose the desired fat.

Internet users react to Blessing Okoro’s liposuction story

A number of social media users had funny reactions to Blessing Okoro’s claim of doing liposuction after advising people against it. Read some of their comments below:

Princess_damela:

“It’s the last slide for me motivational speaker isonu .”

Teminikan__:

“Motivational speaker isonu.”

Doctorr_bright:

“Na lack of excess money de hide many people deep cravings.”

Wendy_adamma:

“I no wan hear justice for blessing o.”

Shes_spotless:

“Na her money and na her body e no concern me.”

Bilkisumadaki:

“Lmao her money never complete then.”

Big bumbum can't keep a man: Anita Joseph tells ladies

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has reacted to the report of a Lagos big girl who died due to surgery to have a big bum.

In a statement she shared on her Instagram page, the actress advised ladies to be careful as she said doing surgery to enhance the body doesn’t keep a man.

Anita said surgery to attain a big backside was a 50/50, adding that it could also come with complications.

