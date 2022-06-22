Social media came alive after some new photos of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky got leaked online

The effeminate celebrity looked more like a shadow of himself as he appeared different in the unedited pictures

Bobrisky's unfiltered photos got many people dragging him over his physical features as they reacted differently to them

The leaked photos of effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many wondering what happened to him.

Bobrisky looked more like a shadow of himself as some unedited photos of him made the rounds on social media.

Bobrisky's no filter photos emerge online. Credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The socialite made public appearance with his real face and people noticed the obvious changes to the one they are used to.

Despite still smiling to the camera, Bobrisky's not-so-cool appearance left many stunned about the transformations as they struggle to properly identify him and pointed out features that made him truly a man.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's photos

Social media users have reacted differently to the unedited photos of Bobrisky that are makind the rounds on social media.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yo.landa.xx:

"E be like say bobrisky forget to shave before the party."

Og_t_scope:

"Wahala be like hair for chest e no Dey comot finish."

Dbx3274:

"Bob na grown up man so it’s expected abeg ,u can’t expect him to be soft like woman but then again na God go punish filter sha."

Intimatesetal:

"Whatever you do, please don’t zoom in."

Chisom_chine:

"It’s the hairy chest for me."

Source: Legit.ng