Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky , in a now edited post via his Instagram, threw a shade at celebrities who refused to congratulate him over his N400m house

, Bobrisky said he doesn’t need their congratulatory messages as many of them don’t have houses in Pinnock, where he is now located

The crossdresser has now edited the message to a motivational statement as he encouraged his fans to believe in themselves

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, continues to make headlines days after his housewarming ceremony as he unveiled his N400 million mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

In a recent statement that has gone viral, Bobrisky threw a subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities who have refused to congratulate him on his new house.

Bobrisky claimed those who refused to congratulate him were jealous as many of them don’t have a house in the same vicinity as his except for Mavin label boss Don Jazzy.

The post, which has now been edited to a motivational statement, read:

“Someone asked why many celebrities didn’t congratulate me. The questions you should ask is how many of them have houses in Pinnock? Only one who is Don Jazzy. I don’t need their congratulations messages, the ones I’m close too already did so what else? If ur congratulations doesn’t come with money keep ur congratulations . Even from the people I’m following self it tell that I don’t wanna follow anyone I’m not cool with.”

See the edited statement below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

sweetrhukiee:

"Believing Bob should be part of 1000 ways to d!e."

feyisayorichards:

"The struggle to always trying to prove a point is obviously a lie."

lekkiproperties.ng:

"Person wey truely buy this kind house no need too much talk."

Video from Bobrisky's housewarming, Mercy Eke, others attend

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky proved naysayers wrong as he launched his N400 million mansion.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded housewarming ceremony.

Bobrisky made sure to kick off activities for the day with prayers as a viral video captured the moment Islamic clerics prayed inside a spot in the new house.

After prayers had been concluded, Bobrisky took to social media to show off the towering cake that was commissioned for the housewarming ceremony.

