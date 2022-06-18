Actress Empress Njamah has taken to social media with a video update for fans and supporters of colleague, Ada Ameh

Njamah disclosed that she has been ‘babysitting’ the veteran film star who recently cried out on social media over her mental health

Fans, supporters and colleagues in the industry all flooded the comment section with kind words for the actress and her friend

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah doesn’t joke around when it comes to the matter of her colleague and best friend, Ada Ameh.

Days after the comic actress cried out on social media over her mental health, Njamah returned with a video post updating concerned people about her wellbeing.

According to Njamah, she has been ‘babysitting’ the actress and she called on well-wishers to continue sending their kind words of prayers and encouragement.

A video posted captured Ameh fast asleep with her best friend laying just beside her. Sharing the video, Njamah wrote:

"All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words,advice,calls,messages…we can only keep PRAYING.. I didn’t ignore all your tags ,I have been baby sitting (or should I say adult sitting) according to @adaameh IT IS WELL , WHO NO GO NO KNOW… it will pass," she wrote.

Social media users react

vk_apparel said:

"True friend indeed."

britneyandco_bylabelle said:

"Abeg where can I see this kind of friend?? A friend like this very rare this days. Love your bond and friendship."

snowhiteey

"❤️❤️❤️ i love you !!! Thank you so much for loving her like you do."

sir_efex said:

"EXPRESS you are not from this world sha. You are OUR own ANGEL that we know and see…. May you NEVER lack whatsoever…"

kriksy_thrifts said:

"I love how she is always there for her."

cutekitty349 said:

"Best friends goal❤️❤ Awwwww I really love this Duo, female bestie needed."

Ada Ameh pens emotional note as she marks sister's posthumous birthday

Ada Ameh is one star whom fans have continuously prayed for strength, following the loss of her only child, Aladi.

In a recent post on Instagram, the movie star celebrated her late sister, Ajumah who she described as beautiful and gracious.

Expressing how much she misses her sister, the actress also made a list of the other people she had lost in her life, including her daughter, Aladi.

