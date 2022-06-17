After several months, Big Brother Naija star Tega is no longer ashamed of her escapades with Boma in the house

The mum of one has denied sleeping with her colleague and she recently said that if she indeed slept with him, Boma would have been following her around

Tega's statement, as expected, sparked reactions online as many people tagged her shameless for making such a statement

Big Brother Naija star, Tega is one of the several topics of discussion as she recently denied sleeping with Boma in the house via a reply to someone.

The person asked if she would willingly accept that Boma slept with her, and the mum of one decided to brag about her prowess instead.

Ex-housemate Tega reveals what would happen if Boma slept with her

According to Tega, if she and Boma messed around, he would have been following her about because of her behind.

"If he fvck me, e for dey follow me for yandh because e no go gree go. I talk am with my full chest."

Nigerians react to Tega's statement

ilomechinelinus:

"If you too sweet as you claim, auntie why your husband leave you??"

shes_spotless:

"I thought we were done with this matter ‍♀️"

sohigh_xy:

"You just open mouth waaaaaaaaa shame no dey una family linage?"

etta_xoxo:

"This guy doesn’t even want to give up with her lies."

sapid_tee:

"The difference is the taste, the taste is the difference. Indomie!!"

ezeqwesiri:

"Abeg dead this CLOUT! Next season wan start."

_klaydcreator:

"Wahala for who no sweet ooo."

Beatrice and Maria fight dirty

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reunion show has been a cascade of revelations, fights, and dirty secrets.

An episode of the reunion show saw Beatrice and Maria calling each other out and almost going physical if not for the other ex-housemates.

In a video sighted online, Beatrice seemed to have made reference to the fact that Maria was dragged for being with another woman's husband.

Maria in her reply noted that she has been with just one man for years and then proceeded to ask Beatrice how many she has been with since the season ended.

Source: Legit.ng