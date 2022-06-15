Nollywood actress Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she is currently battling with

The actress revealed a company has sued her after she failed to do handle the project assigned to her

Ada said she was unable to do the job as she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer

Nollywood actress and one of the characters in the popular soap operas ‘The Johnsons’ Ada Ameh in a video has cried out for help as she revealed that she had been sued for failing to do a job she got from a company.

According to Ameh, she could not carry out the job as she was battling mental issues.

The actress in the disturbing video said the company was suing her for an amount she is unable to afford, while she admitted that the lawsuit is taking her life, she, however, said she would get over it.

She said :

“I have an issue right now that can take my life but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job but I didn’t do it because I have mental health issues. Will people understand it if you have mental issues? No they wouldn’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay."

Reactions as Adah Ameh cries out for help

iziedikhine:

"#someNigeria do understand when you say mental health issues this is the problem with some Nigeria mama you will be fine."

everestofficial1

"Mummy give us details and drop account ,let show them you have so many successful children all over the world ."

