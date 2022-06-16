Actress Rosy Meurer is giving no room for other ladies with hot bodies to distract her darling husband, Olakunle Churchill

The doting mum drew inspiration from the lyrics of Skiibii’s Baddest Boy song as she sounded a note of warning to such ladies

Meurer equally used the opportunity to flaunt her banging body as many flooded her comment section with different reactions

Popular Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer is not taking her chances as it concerns her handsome husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The mother of two recently shared a video on her Instagram page which was also an indirect shade to ladies harbouring thoughts of being with her husband.

Actress Rosy Meurer warns ladies coming for hubby Churchill. Photo: @official_rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Meurer drew inspiration from the lyrics of Skiibii’s Baddest Boy song as she repeated the words and made gestures to drive her point home.

A different portion of the video saw the actress standing on her feet as she showed off her banging body for those who may be in doubt.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

princesshyngle said:

"Stand up and Turn naw I want to see something."

mummytwinstailoring_acceses said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending you and your son love and light."

cameroom_douala said:

"You have started complaining what have you seen."

iyareosawe said:

"My darling don’t waste your time explaining to anyone.so more frustrated ladies out there. Looking for what you have .they are just expressing their pains , don’t let it get to you."

oloriabim said:

"Keep waiting for this relationship to crash I swear your waiting will be in vain Mash’s-Allahu . This is just tik tok awon alaye baje."

Rosy Meurer replies critics over birthday post to Tonto Dikeh's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer, the wife of Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, cleared the air about some issues around her name.

Rosy recently celebrated the 6th birthday of Tonto's son with Churchill, King Andre, and some people criticised her over it.

She replied by sharing a beautiful photo of herself and declared that her intentions are good and her heart is pure.

