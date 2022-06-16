Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and her brother have taken to social media in celebration of their dearly beloved mother

The actress heaped lovely words on her mum and commended her for playing fatherly and motherly roles for their family

Videos shared also captured the moment the actress and her sibling rained cash on the celebrant of the day

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry joined the Nollywood diva in wishing her mother a happy birthday celebration

It is a beautiful feeling to witness a parent’s birthday especially when they are already old and this sums up actress Destiny Etiko’s mood at the moment.

The film star wasn’t miserly with her words as she celebrated her mother and commended the woman for everything she has done since they lost their dad.

Destiny Etiko and brother celebrate mother's birthday. Photo: @destinyetikoofficial

Etiko praised her mum for taking up fatherly and motherly roles and making sure that she and her sibling are well taken care of.

"My backbone You have played both fatherly and motherly role ever since daddy left I can’t thank u enough for everything u have been doing for my siblings and I I pray dat God almighty in his infinite mercy continue to bless, protect and keep you for us IJN AMEN," the actress wrote.

A video post also captured the moment Etiko surprised her mum in the house and heavily rained cash on her.

Watch the adorable video below:

Just like the actress, her brother also paid a visit to their mum and made cash rain on the elated celebrant.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

ucheelendu said:

"Happy Birthday mummylistic mummy. God bless your new age mama, you will live long and enjoy the fruit of your labour❤️."

wigss_affair said:

"Happy birthday mama thank you for blessing the world with a rare talent."

dr_success_john said:

"Happy birthday to a super strong woman,Mummy ADA UDI may your days be blessed now and always.great health of body and mind and more are my prayers for you.❤️❤️❤️."

realchidiebereaneke said:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Mama."

uchennannanna said:

"Happy beautiful birthday mommy Etiko."

