Former beauty queen and actress, Regina Askia, recently bragged about her beauty with a post on Instagram

The 54-year-old shared a throwback photo from three decades ago and revealed that it was taken then without filters or editing

Fans of the veteran Nollywood actress could not help but gush over her especially since she remained ageless

Ex-Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, is the definition of beauty and she recently disclosed that even years ago when filters did not exist, she was a babe.

The 54-year-old ex-beauty queen took to her Instagram page with a beautiful thirty-year-old photo of herself.

Regina Askia has always been beautiful Photo credit: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

She noted that back then, there were no filters or touch-ups and photographs were taken just as people were.

"Some 30 odd years ago. Years of no filters, no touch ups…. Just they way we were ! Thank you Lady Viv for this throwback shot ! Cheers!!"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

Those who reacted to the actress' post had nothing but praises for her. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

iamadunniade:

"Beautiful then! Beautiful now!"

emekaemerald:

"This beauty can never be compared to what is trending today, sure your beauty had never faded and you remain yourself today you see some ladies in real life you wonder if they are same people you saw their pictures on social media. You rock jor."

gift.friday.756:

"Still remains the queen."

sandra_ojey:

"You’ve always been beautiful."

cumberthacypher:

"Years of no filters hmmmm truely when beauty is extremely defined❤️.... this days na organic."

cathys:

"And still look as beautiful."

Regina Askia flaunts hot legs, banging body ahead of 54th birthday

Veteran Nigerian actress and ex-beauty queen, Regina Askia, tensioned fans on social media with her banging figure.

The movie star shared stunning photos that flaunted her hot legs and curves just days away from her 54th birthday.

In her caption, the retired actress explained that it was just some days away from her 54th birthday and six years away for her to clock 60.

Not stopping there, Askia added that she was someone’s grandma loading and she thanked God for being so good to her ahead of her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng