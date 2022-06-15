Popular comedian Woli Agba has taken to social media to lament the situation of electricity in the country

Woli Agba said he was not sure if there was still electricity in the country as he said he has been using a generator for 24 hours

The comedian said he had used his generator beyond repair, and his statement stirred funny reactions from his fans

In a recent social media post, Nigerian comedian and skit maker Woli Agba has cried out about the situation of electricity in the country.

Woli Agba said he couldn’t remember the last time he said ‘up NEPA’ as he questioned if there were people who still had power supply.

Woli Agba speaks on the situation of electricity in the country. Credit: @woliagba

Source: Instagram

The comedian revealed he has relied heavily on his generator for power supply and has used it to the extent it has worked beyond repair.

He added that at some point, he thought his generator repairer had failed him as it kept having mechanical faults.

Sharing a video via his Instagram page, Woli Agba wrote:

“I’m not complaining o, I am just asking question.”

See the video:

Funny reactions to Woli Agba's video

Many of the comedian's fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Daddy na same problem me & u Dey face sir."

dacious__:

"Nepa people will not go to heaven. God said, let there be light but they’re disobeying simple instruction."

babafemi_ojetola:

"So sad this is still happening in Nigeria. The only time light goes out in the country I reside is when I switch it off with my own hand."

officialopegold:

"Even NEPA dey use gen for their office so who are we.."

eclat_signature:

"Very important matter to deal with and this people still keep billing us.."

