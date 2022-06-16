A young man, Feyisayo, has in a video shown how the UK transportation system is way better than Nigeria's

The man said that a bus driver in London departed with only him as a passenger without waiting for a full vehicle

Many Nigerians who live abroad also shared similar experiences as some wondered when Nigeria will be better

A young Nigerian man, Feyisayo, living in the UK has expressed surprise at the working system in the foreign country.

He made a TikTok video while he was on a public bus to show that the transportation system in London is far better than what is obtainable in Nigeria.

The man said he was surprised when the bus moved with only him. Photo source: TikTok/@theefeyisayo

Bus moved with one passenger

Feyisayo said that despite the fact that he was the only passenger on board, the vehicle moved when it was departure time.

According to him, when he asked the driver if he was really going to move regardless of the lack of passengers, the man replied "yes". While video recording, he made use of some of the empty seats as if he were in his house.

Many Nigerians in the UK agreed with him; some of them shared their experiences of the country's transportation system.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwa Funke said:

"My dear from London to Bournemouth, I was 3mins late, na so bus go and I missed it. I waited for the next one, we were only 3, and it still moved."

Ultra tech said:

"E say even if it’s Ogbomosho to ilorin."

Cherry said:

"Even if na Nigeria and the driver say e won move self u go still Dey fear say weather nah kidnapper."

user5102783858293 said:

"If the bus no full you’re not moving Shishii."

Izuu Austine Ibeh said:

"Lol. From Newcastle to consett I was 5 secs late, the bus left me with just one passenger. I had to wait for the next bus."

@Nwrah said:

"If two people no sit down for front,the car never full oh."

Ladies act as conductors in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @noblekitkat and her friends made a video that showed typical Nigerian behaviour.

While on a public bus in the UK, the ladies turned it into a noise-filled vehicle as is customary for danfo buses in Lagos state.

The whole vehicle became a din of conductors' voices trying to inform passengers of different bus stops as they shouted: "o wa, o wa o."

