Singer Davido has kicked off press runs for his WRBLO tour in the US and he recently made an appearance on Trevor Noah’s show

A portion of the singer’s interview making the rounds online saw Davido giving an account of the cash gift he got during his birthday celebration

However, some social media users who watched the clip got carried away by the Nigerian-American singer’s different accent

Nigerian-American musician, David Adeleke aka Davido, is currently in the US where he is about to commence his much-anticipated We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour.

The music star kicked off press runs in the US and his first appearance was with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

Davido's accent on Trevor Noah's show sparks reactions. Photo: @thedailyshow

Source: Instagram

Davido and Noah had a lot of catching up to do since his last appearance on the show and a portion of his interview made rounds on social media.

The viral clip captured the moment Davido gave a narration of all that happened during his last birthday and how his simple joke yielded cash gifts from his colleagues and supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Davido mentioned how he called his dad for advice after he raked in over N200 million and he was told to give the money to charity.

The music star equally used the opportunity to debunk rumours that he pocketed the cash instead of fulfilling his promise to give it to orphanages in the country. According to him, it took a lot of verification and groundwork to ensure that the donation gets to the right quarters.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Some internet users who reacted to the video couldn’t help but notice the switch in Davido’s accent.

Read comments sighted below:

@dark_cheezy said:

"We know how em voice be if em dey Naija no be like this em dey talk."

@Baddest_boy32 said:

"His accent >>>>>>"

@AbbeyCr7 said:

"Watch this like very early today and I was like wow. He his such a great guy."

@classiqok said:

"Where this accent come from."

@CruiseLordNG said:

"His accent is Better than Wizkid's own sha."

Davido sends female fan gushing at a recent event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia.

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along.

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her.

One social media user wrote:

"But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig."

Source: Legit.ng