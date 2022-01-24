Comedian Woli Agba is not taking the recent defeat of the Super Eagles well as indicated by a video shared on his Instagram page

The comic star who appeared to be in character was seen raking hard as he clamped down on his family members after the football match

The video racked in several reactions from his fans and followers with some people urging him to calm down

Comedian Ayobami Ajewole popularly known by many as Woli Agba is among Nigerians who have expressed disappointment over the recent defeat suffered by the Super Eagles.

The humour merchant shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he ‘raked’ bitterly after completing the football match.

Comedian Woli Agba rakes over Super Eagles defeat. Photo: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

His wife was heard in the background but the comedian was in no pleasant mood as he shouted on top of his voice to express disappointment at the national team.

In a different portion of the video, Woli Agba switched off the television set and even noted that he intends to sell it off.

When his wife tried to make light of the situation, he shouted her down and threatened to break up if she continued rubbing salt on his injuries.

The comedian’s son was not left out. When the little boy approached him, he shouted at him and made him scamper to safety.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

bigwigmusicstudio said:

"Take it easy naaa Baba mi."

official_dejiomotosho said:

"I've done samething to my daughter and my wife also ara nkan mi."

simmymadonnabae said:

"Baba Might be calming down oooo."

titilayoameh09 said:

" the ama brake up got me . Y you no Kuku leave the country. Leave the family alone jare. Awon kó ni problem."

herojidson said:

"Nah that iyawo mi ama break up choke me. Ogbeni, the players lose or win Dem go cash out zeh. Nah that olorikuru referee we suppose stone to death."

officialzionyetundeare said:

"The last part sorry mighty. AY pele.'"

ajala_funmilola said:

"Daddy don turn himself to "IDAMU ADUGBO/FAMILY" for tonight."

Woli Agba bags honorary degree from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Woli Agba took to his Instagram page to share a piece of good news with his followers.

The father of two revealed that he was honored by Triumphant Christian University of America.

Woli Agba's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him on the new feat and also wish him well.

Source: Legit.ng