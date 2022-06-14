Nigerian billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu are celebrating 14 years of marriage

Obi Cubana shared beautiful photos with his four boys on Instagram and gushed greatly over his beloved wife

The businessman thanked God for the journey so far and declared that he would marry his wife over and over again

Obi Cubana is showcasing his beautiful family on social media and his followers are loving what they see.

The billionaire socialite took to his Instagram page to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, and he shared lovely family photos online.

Obi Cubana celebrates wedding anniversary. Credit: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana and his wife are blessed with 4 boys and they took lovely photos with their parents.

He also showered his beloved wife with heartwarming words and promised to mary her over and over again.

According to him:

"Grateful to God, thankful to Him for these great past 14yrs of marital bliss, and the unimaginable blessings that followed......we appreciate You, GOD! To my love @lush_eby i will do this life journey with you over and over and over again!"

Nigerians congratulate them

Fans have trooped to Obi Cubana's page to shower him with congratulatory messages on the family photos he shared.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

iambimpeakintunde:

"Congratulations Fam."

Realwarripikin:

"HWA to my beautiful Famiiy."

Kelechiafc:

"Happy wedding anniversary my people."

Oshelecute:

"kids close your eyes osiso, dont look at mummy and Daddy."

2nitdontee:

"More Glorious Anniversaries ahead."

Chima_nathan:

"Congrats Odogwu,I wish u both more beautiful years ahead, remain blessed."

Obi Cubana’s wife tells him to get out in funny video

The popular Nigerian businessman's entry for a viral TikTok challenge featured his beautiful wife.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Obi Cubana followed the voice-over as he professed his feelings for his wife seated beside him on the table. Instead of accepting his statement, Obi's wife told him to get out with a smile on her face.

The billionaire businessman called his wife out in the caption as he hinted about their anniversary weekend.

