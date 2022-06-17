Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and Winifred Akhuemokan have finally had their beautiful white wedding ceremony

The Nollywood movie star and his woman were joined together in front of family and friends by popular man of God, Chris Oyakhilome

Photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media with many sending congratulatory messages to the couple

Two years after his failed marriage to Maureen Esisi, Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has found love again and married a woman after his heart, Winifred Akhuemokan.

The Nollywood actor and Winifred exchanged marital vows in front of family members and close friends in a beautiful white wedding ceremony officiated by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife hold white wedding. Photo: @blossomchukwujejwu/@stannze

Source: Instagram

This is coming weeks after Legit.ng reported that the actor and his wife gathered their loved ones together for a lovely traditional wedding ceremony.

Photos and videos from the white wedding ceremony captured activities at the church as the two were joined together.

A different video making the rounds equally captured the moment Blossom and his wife hit the dance floor at their wedding reception.

Check out photos, videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for husband and wife

adevaorganics_uae said:

"See me blushing .... Congratulations blossom and winifred."

fabulosgloria said:

"The last slide is the best part of the wedding for me. It is when the clergy now introduces you to the word as MR AND MRS Very emotional."

hotspice2k2 said:

"Beautiful.. the look happy and inlove.. May God bless their union."

ashee_zi said:

"They look so happy . May it last and bring all happiness for them through JESUS christ our lord GOD and personal SAVIOUR AMEN alleuia AMEN..."

cheeeneey said:

"We can actually find love twice in this life!"

faey_vourh said:

"No worry this one no go crash na pastor Chris officiate. The bond don strong like super glue."

