Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana recently showed his fun side as he hopped on a TikTok challenge with his wife

The billionaire's wife playfully told him to get out after he professed his feelings for her in the hilarious video

Obi Cubana's followers flooded his page with comments as they gushed over him and his partner in the funny clip

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana's entry for a viral TikTok challenge featured his beautiful wife.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the billionaire followed the voice over as he professed his feelings for his wife seated beside him on the table.

Obi Cubana and wife join TikTok challenge Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Instead of accepting his statement, Obi's wife told him to get out with a smile on her face. The billionaire businessman called his wife out in the caption as he hinted about their anniversary weekend.

"Ok, good night peeps!!! What a weekend!!! @lush_eby ......hmmmmm. Odogwu on tik tok#weddinganniversaryweekendvibes❤❤"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana's video

onwere_chukwu:

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤️"

arikoko1:

"Na so wealthy people dey do TikTok no stress."

ifycoofficial:

" can't stop laughing "

ada_nnewinorth:

" make una demonstrate am well na"

iam_precious_ojinere:

"Smiles, long life and prosperity I pray for you all, happy wedding anniversary!!"

gp_prosper:

"Good lord do my own o"

maison_dave29:

"Baba don join tiktok challenge oo"

elizabethkay.d:

" Feelings kee you there "

simplybae1:

"Beautiful Couple una dey motivate me"

queencorjiqueen:

"It's not from her heart oooo @lush_eby "

neymar_kingz_:

"Okay now I go join TikTok if this man when get money dey enjoy him life with TikTok na come me when be poor bat I dey go download TikTok if I perish I perish."

Obi Cubana and wife mark 14th traditional wedding anniversary

Love is indeed a beautiful feeling and this is why billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and his wife celebrated 14 years of agreeing to go on a marital journey together.

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite disclosed that Tuesday, June 7, made it a total of 14 years since he had the traditional wine-carrying ceremony with his wife.

The doting husband described her as a beautiful model who is also the sweetest thing that can never give him diabetes.

Source: Legit.ng