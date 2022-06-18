Nollywood actress Mercy AIgbe is only focusing her energy on family and the things that truly matter to her in life

The mother of two went all out in celebration of her son, Oluwajuwonlo, who recently clocked a new age

Mercy shared photos and a video of the young man as fans and colleagues in the industry joined her in wishing him a happy birthday

Actress Mercy Aigbe has been involved in a lot of drama in the past few weeks but the film star is taking out time to focus on what is important.

Shunning a recent call out from businesswoman, Larritt, Aigbe took to her Instagram page in celebration of her son, Juwon, who turned a new age on Saturday, June 18.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates son as he clocks new age. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The proud mother of two flooded her page with lovely photos of the celebrant and also penned a touching note to him.

“Happy birthday to my cutie pie, the love of my life I give God all the glory for the gift of a son like you, you are so calm, gentle, extremely caring, very intelligent and I am so blessed to be your mum,” her message read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie star equally showered heartfelt prayers on her son while wishing him a happy birthday celebration.

See her post below:

A different video post captured the young man fully dressed as he posed for photos. According to his mum, it took a lot of effort to get him to agree to the shoot.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

wathonianyansi said:

"Happy Birthday Cutie . God’s Blessings always."

eneokpanachi said:

"Happy Birthday handsome u shall be a great blessing to ur generation and beyond in Jesus name Amen."

mojirade_alasoigba said:

"Happy birthday handsome , higher and bigger you in Jesus name ."

empress_ashake1 said:

"Son-shine happy birthday once again J bobo, God bless you love, congratulations @realmercyaigbe ama jere one."

Uche Maduagwu supports Mercy Aigbe amid fight with Larritt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu threw his weight behind his Nollywood colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

The actor reacted to the video that made the rounds on social media where Mercy Aigbe was thrown a bottle at a party.

He asked if the person who threw the bottle wanted to be Mercy's husband's 3rd wife as he declared his support for the actress' marriage.

Source: Legit.ng