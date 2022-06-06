This year some Nigerian celebrities, which include music stars and moviemakers, left their fans worried with some disturbing messages they shared online

Popular among them is veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji, who shared some strange and went on to delete every post on her Instagram page

Aside from Genevieve, there are some other Nigerian celebrities who have also shared cryptic messages this year

Like every individual, celebrities are not left out of personal struggles despite their glamorous lifestyle.

In 2022, some Nigerian celebrities took to social media to share strange messages, which left many of their fans thinking that all was not well with them.

Omah Lay said he had lost his way.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at six Nigerian celebrities who have left fans worried with some disturbing messages they shared on social media.

1. Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji started the year sharing some cryptic messages on social media, which left her fans worried about her mental health.

The post shared by Genevieve was in the form of a short video that ended with a message that read, “every soul would taste death."

A few weeks after sharing this post, Genevieve made headlines as she deleted every of her post on her Instagram account. As of the time of this post, the actress is yet to return to social media.

2. Omah Lay

The sensational Nigerian singer is another celebrity on this list. A few days ago, Omah lay left his fans worried and confused after sharing a disturbing line on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the Godly crooner declared that he had lost his way in what looked like self-appraisal of himself and was willing to return to God.

He also bid goodbye to an act he didn't mention in the tweet, raising concerns about what it could be.

3. Mohbad

Early this year, popular singer made headlines after breaking down on social media on an Instagram live video.

The singer, who seemed to be on the road at night, was heard lamenting and claiming that his record label boss, Naira Marley, was after his life.

In one of the videos making the rounds, Mohbad called the attention of his fans and claimed his life was in danger and that Naira Marley wanted to kill him.

4. Monalisa Stephen

Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen caused a buzz on social media after sharing a disturbing suicidal message.

Monalisa, in a post she shared via her Instastory, said before she departs, she feels more clarity than she has ever felt, knowing fully well that she would be free.

The actress said she would be free from the voices, pains and betrayals as she revealed that she trusts too much and too quickly.

She wrote:

“These moments before my departure, I feel more clarity than I have ever felt, finally I will be free. I will be free from the voices, from the pains, and from you”. I can’t stand betrayals. I trust too much and too quickly. This is not what I want but I can’t help it, I am just too weak. So I quit”.

A snapshot of Monalisa Stephen's post.

Genevieve Nnaji reacts to claim of battling mental issues

After she went viral on social media following a report by a blog that she was battling mental issues, the Nollywood actress shared a video via her Instastory.

The video has been considered a way of debunking the earlier claim about her health.

In the video, the Nigerian actress was seen painting a piece of art as she wore a pretty smile, which showed she was enjoying what she was doing.

