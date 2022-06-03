Nollywood was left in mourning following the death of actor and voice-over artist Johnson Davidson

A post by veteran singer Paul Play Dairo a few days ago where he was soliciting assistance for a sick Johnson Davison has gone viral

Paul Dairo in his statement revealed Davison was down with stroke years back and has been on dialysis for 8 months

Tragedy has hit the Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole following the death of actor and voice-over artist Johnson Davidson on Thursday, June 2, after a long battle with kidney failure and other illnesses.

A statement by veteran singer Paul Dairo which was shared via his Facebook page a few days before his death, revealed that Johnson had been ill for so many years.

Dairo said the late actor came down with a stroke some years back and friends were helping and offsetting his medical bills. However, the situation became critical at some as the condition had resulted in kidney problems.

The veteran singer revealed Johnson was on dialysis for over eight months.

Fans mourn Johnson Davidson

Many Nigerians, as well as some of the late actor’s colleagues, have taken to social media to mourn him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Okey Ogunjiofor:

"This is so sad a news. Rest in peace Johnson Davidson. My heartfelt condolences to the family he left behind and the entire entertainment industry. He'll surely be missed."

Gary Nwobu:

"Too sad Rest in peace Johnson. Your contributions to the Entertainment industry are indelible."

