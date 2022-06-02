Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola sparked hilarious reactions on social media after shading some of her colleagues

The actress shared a video to pray for late actor, Gbadebo Osmond and slammed her other colleagues for the way they reacted to his demise

She blasted those colleagues for not having human feelings because they shared dance videos after posting about the actor's death, Nigerians have reacted to her video

Actress Wumi Toriola is really pained about the demise of one of her colleagues, Gbadebo Osmond and she wasn't holding back about her other Nollywood stars reacted to his untimely death.

The beautiful actress shared a video on Instagram to pray for the late actor and also prayed the industry will not see the death of young people anymore.

Wumi Toriola slams her colleagues over Gbadebo Osmond. Credit: @wumitoriola @realyomifabiyi.

Source: Instagram

She revealed that Osmond Gbadebo's death hits her differently as prayed God will give his family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

She then proceeded to call out other Nollywood stars for not showing remorse:

"What is happening? People have lost remorse and people have lost pity all in the name of trying to be relevant on this internet."

Some people immediately they posted RIP they started posting dance videos, they have moved on. Have they recorded the video before or it is just a coincidence?"

She finally dragged people who accused her of disappointing at a movie location.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Wumi Toriola video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wumi Toriola's video calling out her colleagues over lack of remorse.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Foodie_that_cooks:

"Social media love will forever be a joke to me!"

Rike_oge:

"I was even surprised to see just few people posting the guywhich kind heartless people dey industryall in the name money."

mo_rhayour_:

"E shock me when someone posted Rip and still post birthday surprise and party A day for the lost soul it ain't big deal,May God rest the departed soul."

Bollybeefabrics:

"Honestly, I thought about this thing o, when I saw some people's posting during mourning period of Osmond's demise, I was like 'don't this person know who died' but it is well, may God forgive the dead."

Source: Legit.ng