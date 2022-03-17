Some fans of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji are on high alert after she shared a strange post about death on her Instastory

This comes after Genevieve had a few days ago advised people seeking stability and balance to rededicate their lives to God by serving him properly

Her latest post has gotten many of her fans worried over the state of her mental health, with some saying they were scared

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has sparked reactions on social media after some of her fans and followers read meanings to a recent post she shared via her Instastory.

The post shared by Genevieve was in the form of a short video that ended with “every soul would taste death”, which has gotten many of her fans worried about her mental health.

Genevieve Nnaji got fans worried after sharing a cryptic post. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

This comes after the veteran actress had a few days ago urged people to get baptized as she said mental health was more spiritual than it was physical.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Screenshot of Genevieve Nnaji's post. Credit: @Genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Fans worried over Genevieve Nnaji's post

Many of her fans and followers have since taken to social media to express their worries following her post.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yuslurv_thatar:

"Someone should check on her depression is real."

One amaraa_chy:

"Which one is I hope she is fine that you people are saying….. nawa oo it’s just a normal post nah… something everyone can relate to…. there is nothing wrong with a Christian sharing a Muslim post… I do it sometimes too… one love."

One tohab_:

"I hope she’s OK her people should check on her oooooo_you see those people claiming classes and introvert are sometimes going through things they can’t explain."

One he_king_sonia:

"Genevieve abeg ooh, stop rough play."

yusufmariam2:

"Sometimes people just wake up feeling thoughtful about life…And sometimes it’s just passing a message across. I pray she’s fine."

preciousomovo:

"We’re all souls having a human experience. This is not our home’.

Official soul:

"You are getting us scared..you have been on a scary mood lately. are you fine, my omalicah ada obi?"

Fans gush over Genevieve Nnaji's body

The popular veteran actress took to social media to flaunt her banging body at 42.

Genevieve who looks almost nothing like her age wore two-piece sportswear as she admired her frame in front of a mirror.

Many of her fans were left gushing over the photo on social media.

Source: Legit.ng