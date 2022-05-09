Popular Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has once again caused a buzz online as her fans expressed their worries for her

The movie star recently deleted all of her photos from her Instagram page on social media and it raised concerns

A number of Nigerians took to different Instagram pages to air their concerns about the actress’ latest move

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has caused her fans to worry on social media for the umpteenth time, following her latest move.

The movie star who seemed to recently start keeping a very low profile on social media recently had fans asking questions about her wellbeing after she deleted all of her photos on Instagram.

It was also quickly pointed out by fans that the actress wasn’t following anybody on her page as she yanked off all her photos.

Fans worry as Genevieve deletes all her photos on Instagram. Photos: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians worry about Genevieve as she deletes all her photos

After the new state of Genevieve’s Instagram profile was noticed, many fans asked questions as they worried about her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Its_ekaette:

“Hope she’s good Mbok.”

Amtr.acey:

“I hope all is well with her?”

Amtr.acey:

“It was her birthday few days back and she didn’t post anything.”

Nene_george:

“Good for her. Sometimes it’s ok to take a break from social network.”

Ma.tilda561:

“I notice it since last week.”

Theladyophilia:

“Abi na mood swing?’

Hrm_queen_cee:

“Everyone is going through a lot…. …y”ll should allow her go through it because I’m just coming from a lot.”

Estherewumi:

“If all of us unfollow her now shey e go good. Anyways, love and light. I no get strength for plenty talk.”

Kai_steph:

“She dey copy her role model Beyonce.”

Willy_olah:

“Make una check on am ooo, her post lately shaa dey one kyn.”

Hmm.

Fans worry as Genevieve shares cryptic post on death

Genevieve Nnaji sparked reactions on social media after some of her fans and followers read meanings to a post she shared via her Instastory.

The post shared by Genevieve was in the form of a short video that ended with “every soul would taste death”, which has gotten many of her fans worried about her mental health.

This came after the veteran actress had urged people to get baptized as she said mental health was more spiritual than it was physical.

Source: Legit.ng