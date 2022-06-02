Many Nigerian male celebrities are known to show their love for their wives and many are willing to go to any extent to show prove it

One of the ways they have been able to do this is by standing up for their wives, especially against trolls

Popular actor Rotimi Salami was the latest actor to defend his wife on social media after a troll said she looks unattractive

Celebrities tend to be in the light always, and quite a number of them get to share photos of their loved ones on social media.

While some of the fans would react positively to such, some could go overboard to troll the celebrities or their loved ones.

2Baba tells critics to leave his wive alone. Credit: @rotimisalami @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

In this article, we look at popular male celebrities who came to their wives' defence on social media.

1. Rotimi Salami

The Yoruba actor is the latest male celebrity to come to his wife's defence after a troll said she was old and unattractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It all started after the actor shared a promotional video on his Instagram page in which he was spotted with his woman as he said she made him smile.

A female follower of the actor went overboard after saying Rotimi's wife was old.

Salami, who didn't take the comment lightly, made sure to put the lady in her place. According to him, intelligent ladies do not make nasty comments like the one she made about his woman.

2. 2Baba

On numerous occasions, Nigerian music singer 2Baba has come to his wife Annie Idbia's support.

The recent one was when the singer's wife was faced with massive criticisms over the report that she unfollowed him on Instagram.

2Baba, in a video, lampooned those dragging Annie as he told them to leave his wife alone and stop reading meaning to everything.

He wrote:

“Una can like to read nonsense meaning to everything. Can’t somebody feel free again.”

3. Olakunle Churchill

Popular businessman Olakunle Churchill made headlines earlier this year after he came to his wife Rosy Meurer's defence after sending a birthday message to his son King Andre who he had with actress Tonto Dikeh.

Some social media users dragged Rosy for sending the message as they claimed she wanted Tonto to react.

Not one to let his wife take the heat, Churchill shared a lengthy post on his page where he reiterated how important his wife, Rosy is to him despite narratives flying around.

4. IK Ogbonna

In 2018, Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna reacted after a troll called his now ex wife Sonia La Reina out for rocking a bikini at the beach.

As of then, Sonia was on vacation in Bali, Indonesia where she shared stunning photos.

See the post below:

Snapshot of IK Ogbonna's post from 2018. Source: informationng.com

Source: Instagram

In 2018, IK opened up on his marriage struggles with Sonia as he stated that 'no marriage is perfect.' He went further to address the problem he has with his wife.

Annie Idibia says she can't love 2Baba and hate his kids

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia in the latest statement, confirmed her love for her husband and music icon 2Baba and his seven children, who he had with different baby mamas.

This comes after Annie trended on social media after a report claimed she unfollowed the singer on Instagram over his visit to the US, where he met the children he had with one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi.

In a statement in pidgin, which she shared via her Instastory, Annie penned a warning message to bloggers about spreading false news about her and her family.

Source: Legit.ng