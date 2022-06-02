A US-based Nigerian lady, Queensley, is trending on social media after sharing a post on her Twitter page

According to Queensley, she stopped being followed by Davido on social media after she went public with her love for Wizkid

Queensley returned in a different tweet noting that she loves both musicians including Burna Boy and always makes sure to support their shows

A Twitter user, Queensley, appears to have gotten more than she bargained for after sharing a tweet about music stars Davido and Wizkid.

The Nigerian lady who is based in the US claimed Davido unfollowed her on social media after she started ‘stanning’ his colleague, Wizkid.

US-based Nigerian lady dragged over post about Davido, Wizkid. Photo: @queensleyfelix/@davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Twitter

"Me stanning Wizkid got me unfollowed by Davido," her post read.

See below:

Seeing the drama the tweet had stirred, Queensley returned with a different post noting that she doesn’t want any trouble.

According to Queen, she only made the tweet in a bid to explain why she doesn’t talk about Davido as much as she used to.

A different tweet saw Queensly declaring her love for both musicians including Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy.

She wrote:

"I’m a huge fan of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy. All the big boys! I went to every LA show they’ve had since I lived there. Y’all gotta chill."

Queensley equally disclosed that she's scheduled to catch a Tiwa Savage show soon. According to her, she doesn't pick sides and only wants to support their 'pockets'.

See her tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Queensley

@o_7even said:

“I’m cheating on three men and I love all of them”

@ehizchris_01 said:

"Thank Davido you’ve been recognized. He’s the clout and you chased him well."

@boihayce said:

"You love them all, N you get mind to Dey use David chase clout? Why not wiz or burna?"

@futuregovernor_ said:

"You are not a huge fan of Davido. You wouldn't have chased clout using his name."

@LinusDa59907381 said:

"How can you be Davido's fan when you make a false accusation against him just to gain engagement."

Davido and crew members visit Jamaica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido gave his fans something to talk about after he and his crew members visited Jamaica.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Davido and his guys were seen rocking dreadlocks and big caps as they fit into the cliché Jamaican look.

The clip soon made the rounds on social media and raised a lot of funny reactions from fans who shared their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng