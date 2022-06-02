Actress Anita Joseph has joined the numerous voice to react to the death of a lady who died as a result of plastic surgery

The actress, in her advice to ladies, said having a big backside doesn’t keep a man as she urged them to be careful

According to the actress, ladies with small backsides were still the ones having the good men as she told ladies not to pressure themselves

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has reacted to the report of a Lagos big girl who died due to surgery to have a big bum bum.

In a statement she shared on her Instagram page, the actress advised ladies to be careful as she said doing surgery to enhance the body doesn’t keep a man.

Anita said surgery to attain a big backside was a 50/50, adding that it could also come with complications.

She said

“It’s a 50/50 chance it’s all there on the internet go read” Becareful so you don’t cause unnecessary complications for yourselves. I’m so angry tonight whaaaat” And watch her Instagram page grow SMH.”

Lady dies after plastic surgery

A lady identified as Miss Posha, raised alarm on social media about the death of her friend, one Crystabel, who reportedly died at a clinic in Lagos, where she had gone to do plastic surgery.

Internet users react

ucheogbodo:

" tell them oooo nothing keeps a man only when he wants to be kept !"

infertility_fibroid_and_more_:

"Me wer be say if I too stress my leg yash go dey pain me I have to wait a little be4 I cont with my medium yash ."

rach_eal.611:

"Okoro leave me with my slippers yansh oh, follow who get big yansh."

sarahgold_10:

"Me I don't have big yansh ooo, but God bless me with a sweet man that always makes me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world."

uzoogah:

"Are they fixing their bodies for marriage or for runs ? Very important question."

