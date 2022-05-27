Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has given his fans something to talk about after he and his crew members visited Jamaica

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Davido and his guys were seen rocking dreadlocks and big caps as they fit into the cliché Jamaican look

The clip soon made the rounds on social media and raised a lot of funny reactions from fans who shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten in touch with his Rastafarian side after he and his crew members went on a trip to Jamaica.

The DMW boss has been known to update fans about his life on his social media page and this time was not any different.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Stand Strong crooner shared a video of himself and his crew members rocking dreadlocks in Jamaica.

Davido rocks dreadlocks in Jamaica. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the singer and his guys also wore big green, red and yellow coloured caps on their heads as they tried to fit into the cliché Rastafarian look.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido and his guys also topped things off by saying popular Jamaican terms like ‘wagwan’ and ‘big up yaself’ in the funny video.

As expected, no Jamaican act is complete without the presence of some smoke and Davido was seen taking a big drag and puffing it on camera.

See the trending clip below:

Fans react to video of Davido’s funny Rastafarian look in Jamaica

Read what some internet users had to say about the singer’s funny appearance below:

Harri____sin:

“Eyes don close so u know.”

Themain_ibb:

“Baba don collect Jamaican ganja.”

Austrowrld999:

“Abi he eye Don fall omor that weed na dead.”

Yasir_ssu:

“Bun ah spliff Rasta.”

Dave.tmtc:

“Dem don give baba BABA smoke.”

Ororoq1784:

“Big man thing.”

Oluwaflowkey:

“Davido too Wo play.”

Tolu_queenking:

“Who borrowed the wig to him.”

Interesting.

I don't know what 'hard times' means - Davido's daughter Imade says

Davido’s first daughter, Imade, has made it clear that she has no idea what ‘hard times’ means.

It all happened during her mother, Sophie Momodu’s Instagram live session when she replied to a curious fan’s question.

During the live session, Sophie read out a question from a fan who wanted to know if they had ever gone through hard times before.

After the question was read out, Imade innocently replied that she didn’t know what it meant.

Source: Legit.ng