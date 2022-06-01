Anita Joseph has rejected the lines from one of Burna Boy’s hit songs, Last Last, as she prayed against it in her relationship

A line from the popular song read that everyone would end up having a crashed relationship or marriage

The actress in a video could be heard praying out loud as she said it would never be her portion and those of her fans

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is making headlines over a video she made as she reacted to a popular line from Burna Boy’s hit song Last Last.

Burna Boy in Last Last said:

“Last last na everybody go chop breakfast…”

Breakfast will not be our portion, Anita Joseph prays for fans.

The line depicts that everyone would end up having a crashed relationship or marriage.

Anita could be seen in a video praying out aloud as she said it would never be her portion.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

“Just say Amen Biko we no go chop breakfast at all Amen “ You chop breakfast no mean say others go chop oh … President edited this for me and it’s Awesome .”

See the video below:

Internet users say amen to Anita's prayers

Many of the actress’ fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ebony_jocab_olawale:

"Na so oh Amen & Amen ! My own don already reach old age by he’s grace ‍♀️."

avs_hairline:

"How them want take shop breakfast when you be full meal. ."

makyz_styling:

"Breakfast no be for married people theirs, nah pack and go ."

zaraspecial_:

"I say a big Amen for you in Jesus name.... because I too love u, I don't want to see u down ."

posh_joy1:

"Amen oooo......... Ala gbafa na the breakfast.... The only breakfast you will eat is Tea, bread and egg made with love biko..... Oburo sofa n'apu ala ."

Anita Joseph speaks on her marriage to MC Fish

Curvy Nollywood actress Anita Joseph said she never knew she would end up with a Yoruba man as a husband because she believes they are too 'loud'.

The Anambra state indigene who has been married to celebrity hype man, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish for two years celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, March 22.

While Mrs Olagunju and her celebrity friends are all over social media celebrating MC Fish, she had an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on her love story.

