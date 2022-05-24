Actor Uche Maduagwu appears to have picked a side amid the ongoing rift between former best friends, Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu took a swipe at the crossdresser while suggesting that he has ‘spiritual body odour’

The post generated mixed reactions from social media users who have been following the drama between the two

Controversial film star Uche Maduqgu has found a way to insert himself into the ongoing drama between former celebrity best friends, Bobrisky and actress Tonto Dikeh.

Hours after the two went after each other on Instagram, Maduawgu shared a post suggesting that he is more in support of Dikeh.

Tonto vs Bobrisky: Uche Maduagwu wades in Photo: @bobrisky222/@tontolet/@uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

In his post, the actor noted that Dikeh has only been able to cope with Bobrisky’s ‘spiritual body odour’ because of strong-smelling Hausa perfumes.

He also added that Bobrisky’s body odour got his former friend, Mompha, in a confused state.

See the post below:

Social media users react

evelynisidahomen said:

"I like how Uche always slides into vawulence mood when it comes to defending our King T."

kelechiucheoma said:

" I can only support u here because u support my Tonto."

pearlvhy said:

" make una remind am to go police station today oooo...today na Tuesday."

umunna36 said:

" are you referring to senior man?"

Bobrisky slams Tonto Dikeh amid rist with Kemi Olunloyo

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky resumed dragging his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, on social media.

The socialite waded into Tonto’s issues with journalist Kemi Olunloyo and he went ahead to air his own grievances.

Bobrisky made reference to his messy fight with Tonto in 2021 over her agelong debts and he revealed that she was yet to pay him his N5 million even though she asked for his account number at the time and he sent it.

One social media who reacted to Bobrisky's post wrote:

“Bob just wan trendHe has been writing and deleting since yesterday. The urge to remain relevant on social media shaa.”

Another said:

“Hmmm! We go dey fear marriage dey fear even friendship join. Things that happen when friendship turn sour no go even make you wan get any friend.”

Source: Legit.ng