Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has clapback at his former bestie, Bobrisky who alleged that she was arrested in Dubai for smoking weed

Tonto in a lengthy post on her Instagram story declared that weed smoking in Dubai is a jailable offense no matter who you are

She further said Bobrisky wouldn't know about it because of his lack of education and revealed what really happened to her in Dubai, Nigerians have reacted

Tonto Dikeh has responded to her former bestie, Bobrisky who dragged her over her issue with security operatives in Dubai.

Bobrisky claimed Tonto was arrested in Dubai for smoking weed but he used his influence to ensure her release.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Bobrisky's Dubai jail allegations. Credit: @tontolet @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Tonto in a strong clapback at her ex-bestie slammed him for being an illiterate who doesn't know that smoking weed in Dubai is a 4-6 years jail term offense no matter who you are.

The actress further hinted that Dubai is so strict that even the ruler's daughter is in jail for a lesser offense.

The mother of one further narrated what happened to her in Dubai:

"You wouldn't disgrace your family with such horrible lies. Who went to jail in Dubai Bob? Plus my altercation with the authorities in Dubai was recorded and posted on every blog in the country.

Lucky enough Dubai has public records accessible to the public on my case which has illegal filming and abusive words to security."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's response to Bobrisky's allegation

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tonto Dikeh's response to Bobrisky's allegation.

read below:

Sugarland147:

"Was Bob there for you in those times or was she not?"

Mrzdinma.o:

"If you are friends with Tonto, Bobrisky, Nkechi. One thing is for sure, You will one way or the other regret the friendship."

Tonia_gram_:

"Omo. Na Kemi win this fight o. See as she dragged Bob into this matter. Tonto just ignored her and focused on senior man."

Source: Legit.ng