The social media dragging and fighting between former besties Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky is far from over as the actress shared another humiliating proof

Tonto shared a video of the moment someone whom the crossdresser was owing put a call through to him and he denied being around

The actress told the creditor to reach out to her to settle the debt, she also told Bob to stop being obsessed with her

Actress Tonto Dikeh and her former bestie, Bobrisky, are the true definition of friendship gone sour as they continue to wash their dirty linen on the streets of social media.

In response to Bobrisky's claims that Tonto is a debtor, the actress shared a video of the humbling moment someone the crossdresser was owing put a call through to him.

Tonto shares Bob's encounter with creditor. Credit: tontolet @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the interesting conversation that ensued, Bobrisky denied being at home but the person argued with him that she already had a clue that he was at home from his assistant.

In the caption of the video, Tonto promised to help settle the debt for Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

In another post, Tonto urged Bob to stop being obsessed with her:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Bobrisky's creditor Tonto Dikeh shared on Instagram.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dunnyola_oo7:

"Na wen e reach to pay gbese him real man voice dey show."

Nelly2special

"This sound will soon trend senior man Bob."

Shadesofjethro:

"Senior man face no show for this one and him shoe no shine at all."

Iamyetundebakare:

"So bob’s voice is thick like this it feels good to hear his real voice."

Bobrisky slams Tonto for owing him N5m, defends Kemi Olunloyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky resumed dragging his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh on social media.

The socialite waded into Tonto's issue with journalist Kemi Olunloyo and he went ahead to air his own grievances.

According to Bob, Tonto is still owing him N5 million even though she publicly asked for his account number in 2021 for a refund.

Source: Legit.ng